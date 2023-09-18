FTSE 100 Falls As Markets Weigh Bank Of England Policy Outcome

(RTTNews) - FTSE 100 of the London Stock Exchange declined more than a quarter percent as markets assessed the likely policy outcome of Bank of England, due on Thursday. Markets expect BoE to raise rates by 25 basis points. Anxiety surrounding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday also weighed on sentiment. FTSE 100 oscillated between 7,681.33 and 7,721.54 versus the previous day's closing level of 7,711.38.

The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7,685.43, having declined 0.34 percent on an overnight basis.

In the 100-scrip index, only 18 are trading in the overnight green zone.

Ocado group surged 6.7 percent after favorable analyst recommendations. Mondi added 4.1 percent.

Admiral Group as well as Phoenix Group Holdings, both gained more than 1 percent.

Entain, Persimmon, Prudential, RS Group, CRH, WPP, Rightmove, Land Securities Group and Auto Trader Group have all declined more than 2 percent.

Amidst the Dollar Index slipping 0.11 percent to 105.21, the GBP/USD pair increased 0.15 percent overnight to 1.2407.

Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds hardened much more than its European peers, spiking 1.8 percent to trade at 4.4385 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.