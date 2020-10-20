NG

FTSE 100 falls as lockdowns, Brexit uncertainty weigh

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday on concerns over tougher coronavirus lockdowns in parts of England and Brexit-related uncertainty, although losses were limited due to upbeat quarterly results from Reckitt Benckiser.

FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 lost 0.2%

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE dipped 0.3%, hurt by energy .FTNMX0530, bank .FTNMX8350 and miner .FTNMX1770 stocks, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.2%.

Britain sees no basis to resume trade talks with the European Union unless there is a fundamental change in approach from Brussels, chief negotiator David Frost said on Monday, dashing earlier optimism that negotiations could carry on.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc RB.L jumped 1.9% after the Dettol and Lysol maker reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter sales, boosted by stronger demand for cleaning products.

