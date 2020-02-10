FTSE 100 falls as coronavirus declared imminent threat

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window) * FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 lower * NMC Health tops FTSE 100 on M&A news * Coronavirus concerns persist among traders Feb 10 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 weakened on Monday after Britain declared the coronavirus epidemic a serious and imminent threat to public health, though reports of takeover bids pushed up shares of troubled healthcare company NMC 18%. The FTSE 100 index of blue-chip companies dipped 0.2% and the midcap index was lower by 0804 GMT. The drop was consistent with Asian markets, where most indexes were down, after reports the coronavirus had killed more than 900 people, surpassing the death toll of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. But NMC Health snapped a five-day losing streak, putting it on course for its best day since December, after it said it has got highly preliminary approaches from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and GK Investment regarding possible offers. [nL4N2AA1TT] (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Larry King) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 3638;)) (( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report [.L] FTSE index: techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: Gilt futures: Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT] and [GB] Wall Street: [.N] Gilts report: [GB/] Euro bond report [GVD/EUR] Pan European stock report: [.EU] Tokyo stocks: [.T] HK stocks: [.HK] Sterling report: [GBP/] Dollar report: [USD/] * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers..................... )) Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/ (URGENT)

