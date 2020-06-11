FTSE 100 Falls After Fed Statement

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections in the United States, Iran and elsewhere.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 138 points, or 2.2 percent, at 6,190 after closing down 0.1 percent on Wednesday.

Travel and leisure stocks fell on fears of a further hit to demand. TUI AG lost 5.8 percent, Carnival plunged 10 percent and British Airways-owner IAG declined 5.6 percent. Jet engine maker Rolls Royce was down 4.4 percent.

B&M European Value Retail fell over 9 percent. The discount retailer warned that a strong start to its new fiscal year was unlikely to continue.

Manufacturing giant Johnson Matthey shed 2.6 percent as it announced plans to cut about 2,500 jobs.

Similarly, energy and services company Centrica tumbled 3.5 percent on news it will cut 5,000 jobs and halve its senior team as part of a restructuring.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.