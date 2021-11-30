MRNA

FTSE 100 eyes worst month in more than a year on Omicron hit

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

UK's blue-chip index fell on Tuesday, on course for its worst month in more than a year, as a warning by Moderna's chief executive over the new Omicron coronavirus variant hammered pandemic-exposed sectors like banks and commodities.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 0.9%, FTSE 250 off 0.7%

Nov 30 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index fell on Tuesday, on course for its worst month in more than a year, as a warning by Moderna's chief executive over the new Omicron coronavirus variant hammered pandemic-exposed sectors like banks and commodities.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE declined 0.9% by 0808 GMT and was set for monthly declines of 2.8%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index .FTMC fell 0.7%.

Moderna MRNA.O Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times that existing COVID-19 vaccines were unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as they have been against the Delta version, sparking a sell-off in global stocks.

Drugmaker Astrazeneca AZN.L, which also makes COVID-19 vaccines, fell 2.2%.

Banks .FTNMX301010 dragged down the FTSE 100 with a 1.1% fall, while oil stocks .FTNMX601010 dropped 1.2% as crude prices declined on fears that the heavily mutated Omicron would spark fresh lockdowns and dent global growth. MET/LO/R

British airline easyJet EZJ.L gained 0.8% after saying it remained well placed to handle the uncertainty stemming from fresh COVID-19 outbreaks.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA AZN EZJ NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters