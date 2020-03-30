FTSE 100 Extends Slide On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Monday after officials said that Britons may be subject to some form of lockdown measures for six months or even longer.

Ratings agency Fitch cut Britain's sovereign debt rating and said debt levels will jump as the government ramps up spending to offset the near shutdown of the economy.

Meanwhile, hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed on Friday he had the coronavirus, his health minister also tested positive for Covid-19.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 36 points, or 0.67 percent, at 5,473 after plunging 5.3 percent on Friday.

Oil & gas company BP Plc rose 0.9 percent and Royal Dutch Shell advanced 1.7 percent even as oil tumbled to its lowest since 2002.

Medical services group Smith and Nephew dropped 0.7 percent. The company withdrew its full-year guidance until the effect of Covid-19 becomes clearer.

Banking major Barclays tumbled 3.7 percent. The lender said it aims to become a net zero bank by 2050.

Hammerson slumped 15 percent. The property development and investment company stated that Covid-19 will have a material impact on the Group in 2020. As a result, the Group has decided to suspend all previous guidance.

Johnson Matthey rallied 3.3 percent. The chemicals firm said it currently estimates an impact of around 50 million pounds on its trading performance from Covid-19.

Airline easyJet plunged 5.3 percent after grounding its entire fleet of aircraft due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when commercial flights would resume, the low-cost airline said.

In economic releases, U.K. mortgage approvals increased to a more than six-year high in February, data from the Bank of England showed. The number of mortgages approvals rose to 73,546 in February from 71,344 in January.

