FTSE 100 Extends Losses On Growth Worries, US-China Tensions

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday after a grim outlook from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and on renewed U.S.-China tensions, with the U.S. accusing China of trying to steal vaccine information.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 132 points, or 2.24 percent, at 5,771 after declining 1.5 percent on Wednesday.

Hargreaves Lansdown shares jumped almost 5 percent after the fund platform reported net new business of £4.0 billion in the four months ending April 30.

Marston's tumbled 3.3 percent. The brewery, pub and hotel operator has secured a £70m funding boost to help it cope with the effects of the Covid-19 shutdown.

Retailer WH Smith lost 4.3 percent. After reporting a slight fall in pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2020, the company said it expects results in the second half to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Housebuilder Persimmon plummeted 5 percent. The company said it would reopen sales offices from May 15.

