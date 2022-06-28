Markets

FTSE 100 Extends Gains As Commodities Surge

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with commodity-linked stocks leading the surge after China relaxed its COVID-19 quarantine mandate.

The relaxation of the country's 'zero-COVID' policy came after Beijing and Shanghai reported no new local COVID-19 infections for the first time in months.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 83 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,341 after climbing 0.7 percent on Monday.

Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rallied 1-3 percent as iron ore futures gained on optimism over improved demand from China, the world's second-biggest economy and top metals consumer.

Oil & gas firm BP Plc and Shell both jumped around 3 percent after Brent crude prices rose above $116.2 per barrel.

Energy services firm Petrofac gained nearly 4 percent. The company said it expects revenue for its Asset Solutions unit to be higher in the second half of the year, supported by strong order intake in the year to date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular