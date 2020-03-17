FTSE 100 edges up after Wall St rout, Compass Group slumps

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 1.5%, FTSE 250 added 2%

Catering giant Compass Group slips after flagging profit hit

March 17 (Reuters) - UK shares inched higher from eight-year lows on Tuesday, a day after a dramatic global sell-off on alarm about the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Following historic falls on Wall Street on Monday that saw the S&P 500 .SPX post its worst day since the 1987 "Black Monday" rout, markets across the globe attempted to steady.

London's blue-chip index FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 1.5%, while domestically focussed FTSE MID250 index .FTMC gained 2%.

The world's biggest catering firm Compass Group CPG.L slumped 10.3% to the bottom of FTSE 100 after it warned of half-yearly operating profit hit due to steps taken by governments and businesses to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to outline more support for businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak after the government advised people to avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

