FTSE 100 Edges Lower On Coronavirus Fears

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Monday after Britain declared the new coronavirus that emerged from China a "serious and imminent threat to public health" and announced new measures to combat the spread of the disease.

"The incidence or transmission of novel coronavirus constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health, and the measures outlined in these regulations are considered as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus," the U.K. Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 23 points, or 0.32 percent, to 7,442 after declining half a percent on Friday.

Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta were modestly higher in reaction to better-than-expected inflation data from China.

Workspace Group slid half a percent. The real estate investment trust has announced the appointment of David Benson as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1.

NMC Health shares soared 7 percent after saying it has received two preliminary approaches from private equity firms.

Hospitality company Whitbread fell 2.7 percent and utility Centrica cropped 1.3 percent.

