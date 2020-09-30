FTSE 100 Edges Lower As Virus Cases Surge

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Wednesday, with renewed concern about the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases and increasing uncertainty around the U.S. election keeping investors nervous.

A messy face-off between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden overnight offered few insights into the outcome of the U.S. election.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a Covid-19 briefing later today after the U.K. recorded the largest-ever rise in new cases on Tuesday, with a jump in deaths.

Britain reported 7,143 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest single figure to date.

The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,885 after declining half a percent on Tuesday.

Compass Group tumbled 4.2 percent. The foodservice company reported that its fourth quarter organic revenue declined approximately 36 percent.

William Hill was little changed after U.S.-based Caesars Entertainment said it has agreed to a 272 pence per share deal for the bookmaker.

Royal Dutch Shell rose about half a percent after the energy company revealed plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs by the end of 2022.

Land Securities Group rose over 1 percent. The commercial property development and investment company said that its chief financial officer, Martin Greenslade, plans to step down from his role during 2021.

In economic releases, the U.K. economy contracted at a record pace in the second quarter though the decline was less severe than previously estimated, revised data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Due to the coronavirus containment measures, gross domestic product fell 19.8 percent sequentially. The rate was revised from a 20.4 percent fall estimated initially.

