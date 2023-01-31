Markets

FTSE 100 Edges Lower As IMF Slashes Growth Outlook

January 31, 2023 — 04:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the British economy will shrink by 0.6 percent in 2023, rather than grow slightly as previously predicted, reflecting high energy prices and factors such as high inflation. The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 45 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,740 after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

British American Tobacco dropped half a percent after announcing an overhauling of its management structure.

Johnson Matthey was slightly lower after announcing a long-term strategic partnership with Plug Power, a provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy.

Ricardo gained about 1 percent after keeping its FY guidance unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.