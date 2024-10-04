News & Insights

FTSE 100 Edges Lower Ahead Of US Jobs Data

October 04, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Friday as investors awaited the much-anticipated U.S. employment report for September later in the day for greater insight into the health of the economy and the outlook for rates.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 27 points, or 0.3 percent, at 8,256 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Thursday.

Energy giant BP Plc rose about 1 percent and peer Shell edged up slightly as oil prices remained on track for strong weekly gains due to a worsening Middle East conflict.

Watches of Switzerland Group rose more than 2 percent after it bought a New York-based watch enthusiast platform.

Pub behemoth J D Wetherspoon was marginally lower after unveiling its 2024 financial results.

