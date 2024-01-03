News & Insights

FTSE 100 Edges Lower Ahead Of FOMC Minutes

January 03, 2024 — 04:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the release of Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes later in the day to gauge the rate hike trajectory.

Meanwhile, new data from Kantar showed grocery price inflation slowed to an annual rate of 6.7 percent in December, the lowest since the beginning of 2022.

Retailers enjoyed their busiest Christmas since 2019, according to the data.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,706 after falling around 0.2 percent the previous day.

Wizz Air Holdings fell nearly 2 percent. The budget airline said it carried 4,964,857 passengers in December 2023, an 18.8 percent increase compared to December 2022.

