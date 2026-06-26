Markets

FTSE 100 Edges Lower After Vessel Attacked Near Oman

June 26, 2026 — 05:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks drifted lower on Friday as a global tech sell-off gathered pace and a container ship was attacked near the coast of Oman, forcing a pause on evacuations of stranded seafarers.

The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 0.8 percent to 10,450 after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.

BP Plc shares fell nearly 2 percent and Shell dropped more than 1 percent as Brent crude and WTI crude prices fell back near levels last seen in late February on easing supply concerns.

British American Tobacco rallied 2 percent after it announced plans to launch another share buyback program during the closed period ahead of its July 30 half-year results.

Mining giant BHP fell more than 1 percent after announcing updates to the executive leadership team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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