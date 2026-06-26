FTSE 100 Edges Lower After Vessel Attacked Near Oman

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks drifted lower on Friday as a global tech sell-off gathered pace and a container ship was attacked near the coast of Oman, forcing a pause on evacuations of stranded seafarers.

The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 0.8 percent to 10,450 after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.

BP Plc shares fell nearly 2 percent and Shell dropped more than 1 percent as Brent crude and WTI crude prices fell back near levels last seen in late February on easing supply concerns.

British American Tobacco rallied 2 percent after it announced plans to launch another share buyback program during the closed period ahead of its July 30 half-year results.

Mining giant BHP fell more than 1 percent after announcing updates to the executive leadership team.

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