FTSE 100 Edges Lower After Rally

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Monday and the pound started the week on the front foot after the second estimate showed that Britain's economy has grown a little faster than previously thought over the last year.

On an annualized basis, GDP grew 1.3 percent in the second quarter of 2019, beating expectations for 1.2 percent growth and up from the previous reading of 1.2 percent.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 18 points, or 0.24 percent, at 7,409 after rallying 1 percent in the previous session.

Royal Dutch Shell edged lower as it announced the introduction of the publication of a quarterly update, starting with the third quarter 2019.

BP Plc shares dropped 0.4 percent after reports that its chief executive office Bob Dudley is preparing to step down.

Home emergency repairs firm HomeServe jumped 2.6 percent after RBC raised its rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline gained 0.9 percent after reporting positive results from a study of a cancer drug in a clinical trial.

