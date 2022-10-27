FTSE 100 Edges Higher With Earnings In Focus

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged higher on Thursday as investors digested a raft of earnings updates and awaited an ECB rate decision later in the day.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,074 after closing 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday.

Consumer goods firm Unilever was modestly higher after raising its sales forecast Drug maker GSK edged down slightly after saying it would not be proceeding with regulatory submissions of its experimental treatment for moderate-to -severe rheumatoid arthritis.

Miner Anglo American tumbled 3.3 percent after reporting flat third-quarter production.

Energy-services company Hunting Plc added 1.5 percent after posting improved performance in the third quarter.

Energy giant Shell rallied 3.5 percent after profits more than doubled between July and September.

Lloyds Banking Group gave up 1.6 percent after profits at the bank dropped by 26 percent in the three months to September.

