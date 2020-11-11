Markets

FTSE 100 Edges Higher On Vaccine Hopes

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Wednesday as growing hopes that a Covid-19 vaccine is within reach helped investors shrug off concerns regarding the tightening of measures amid the second wave of infections sweeping through Europe.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,319 after climbing 1.8 percent the previous day.

Informa lost about 3 percent. The business information and events company said it is on track to deliver positive free cash flow from early 2021, with over £1bn of available liquidity.

Real estate investment trust Workspace Group tumbled 3.4 percent. After reporting an interim loss, the company has deferred a decision on dividend payment until the full-year.

BAE Systems rose over 2 percent. The defense giant said it expects its business to continue growing under the Joe Biden administration.

Infrastructure investment company 3i Infrastructure rose 0.7 percent after flagging higher-than-expected earnings.

