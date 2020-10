FTSE 100 edges higher on strong Lloyds Bank, Shell earnings

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%

Oct 29 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Thursday after a three-day selloff as Lloyds Bank and Royal Dutch Shell posted upbeat earnings, although gains were capped by concerns over surging COVID-19 cases and as a stronger pound pressured exporters.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 index .FTSE climbed 0.2% with oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L jumping 3% after posting a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and increasing its dividend.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC added 0.1% after housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Thursday a second national lockdown in Britain was not inevitable, even as a study by Imperial College showed England's COVID-19 infections doubled every nine days.

Both the indexes suffered their biggest one-day decline in more than five weeks in the previous session amid a sharp selloff in Europe as Germany and France introduced new lockdowns.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc LLOY.L added 2.5% after the domestic lender posted a forecast-beating quarterly profit, boosted by a home-loan lending boom.

