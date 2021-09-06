FTSE 100 Edges Higher On Stimulus Optimism

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday amid optimism that curbs to central bank stimulus will be delayed amid signs of a slowdown in global growth due to rampant COVID spread.

Investors shrugged off a survey showing that the U.K. construction sector grew at the slowest pace since February last month, hit by ongoing material shortages.

The IHS Markit/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 55.2, the lowest since February and down from July's 58.7.

The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 43 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,181 after closing 0.4 percent lower on Friday.

BP Plc rose 1.2 percent and Royal Dutch Shell gained 0.6 percent despite a $1 fall in oil prices.

Smiths Group shares rose about 1 percent. The engineering company notified investors of a change in details for senior independent non-executive director Mark Whiteling.

He has been appointed as Chairman and non-executive director of Xpediator PLC with effect from 22 September 2021.

