News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Edges Higher On Optimism Over US Growth

June 28, 2023 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Wednesday, with travel-related stocks leading the surge on optimism about the U.S. economy.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 32 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,493 after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.

Airline EasyJet rose about 1 percent and Wizz Air Holdings climbed 2.3 percent.

Software firm Sage soared 4.5 percent after a brokerage upgrade.

Mulberry Group jumped 3.2 percent after reiterating its full-year guidance.

EKF Diagnostics fell over 3 percent on news that its Chief Financial Officer Marc Davies is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

Beowulf Mining declined 1.4 percent as it announced the appointment of Ed Bowie as CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.