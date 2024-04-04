News & Insights

FTSE 100 Edges Higher On Economic Optimism

April 04, 2024 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Thursday as upbeat manufacturing data and promising figures from the latest house price index released the day before suggested the economy is on track to exit recession.

The manufacturing PMI, after seasonal adjustment, improved to a 20-month peak of 50.3 from February's 47.5. It also surpassed the preliminary estimate of 49.9.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 27 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,965 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.

Shares of packaging group Mondi fell 2.6 percent after DS Smith said talks with the peer are continuing over a possible merger. Shares of the latter were marginally lower.

Media group Future jumped 15 percent. The platform for specialist media backed guidance after reporting revenue growth in its second quarter.

Vodafone added half a percent after announcing it has tested new internet technology for lag-free gaming and video calling successfully.

Sports betting and gaming group Entain rallied 2.5 percent. The company said Chair Barry Gibson would step down by September-end after more than four years in the role.

