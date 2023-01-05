FTSE 100 Edges Higher On Earnings Boost

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday after clothing retailer Next Plc raised its pre-tax profit forecast for the current year, defying gloom about weakening consumption and the U.K.'s cost-of-living crisis.

Next Plc shares jumped 7.5 percent, while the benchmark FTSE 100 was up 23 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,607.

Bakery chain Greggs gained about 1 percent after reporting strong double-digit growth in its fourth-quarter sales.

Galliford Try Holdings fell 1.5 percent. The construction group said it has won a £95mln contract to deliver a new prison facility at HMP Rye Hill, near Rugby in Warwickshire.

B&M European Value Retail advanced 1.3 percent. The variety discounter announced a special dividend after reporting an uptick in sales in its third quarter.

