FTSE 100 Edges Higher On China Optimism

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Monday after data showed China's consumer prices returned to positive territory in August while factory-gate price declines slowed - adding to signs of easing deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 24 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,502 after gaining half a percent on Friday.

Gains in metals prices helped lifted miners, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbing 2-3 percent.

Homebuilder Vistry soared 15 percent after reiterating its full-year guidance and announcing a £55 million ($68.8 million) share buyback.

AstraZeneca dropped 1.3 percent despite reporting encouraging initial results from the TROPION-Lung04 Phase Ib study evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan plus Imfinzi for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Restaurant Group jumped more than 6 percent. The chain of restaurants and public houses said that it has inked deal with respect to the proposed sale of its loss-making Leisure business comprising of 75 trading sites and associated restaurants to the Big Table Group.

