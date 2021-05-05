FTSE 100 Edges Higher Led By Miners

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday as rising commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks.

Meanwhile, IHS Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, climbed to 53.8 last month from March's 53.2.

The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 84 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,006 after ending 0.7 percent lower on Tuesday.

Rio Tinto, BHP Group, Glencore and Anglo American jumped 3-4 percent as copper prices rose past a key psychological level of $10,000 a ton, supported by prospects for higher demand.

BP Plc gained 1.3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell added 0.9 percent as oil extended an overnight rally.

McBride shares plunged 20 percent as the cleaning product supplier McBride downgraded its annual earnings guidance, citing rising input costs and weaker sales.

