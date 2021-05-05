Markets

FTSE 100 Edges Higher Led By Miners

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday as rising commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks.

Meanwhile, IHS Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, climbed to 53.8 last month from March's 53.2.

The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 84 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,006 after ending 0.7 percent lower on Tuesday.

Rio Tinto, BHP Group, Glencore and Anglo American jumped 3-4 percent as copper prices rose past a key psychological level of $10,000 a ton, supported by prospects for higher demand.

BP Plc gained 1.3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell added 0.9 percent as oil extended an overnight rally.

McBride shares plunged 20 percent as the cleaning product supplier McBride downgraded its annual earnings guidance, citing rising input costs and weaker sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular