FTSE 100 Edges Higher Led By Miners

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Monday, with miners rallying after silver prices surged to a five-month high in a Reddit-fueled frenzy.

The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 54 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,462 after declining 1.8 percent on Friday.

Fresnillo shares soared nearly 20 percent while Polymetal International surged 6.8 percent.

ASOS rallied 3.8 percent after announcing it has acquired four brands from beleaguered Arcadia Group.

Ryanair Holdings fell about 1 percent after it reported a €306mln quarterly loss and warned that fiscal year 2021 will continue to be the most challenging year in the company's 35 year history.

JD Sports Fashion jumped almost 7 percent after the sportswear retailer entered a conditional agreement to buy Baltimore-based DTLR Villa LLC for $495 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.