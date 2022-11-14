FTSE 100 Edges Higher Led By Miners

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Monday, with miners gaining ground after Beijing unveiled a 16-point plan to rescue the country's ailing property sector.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 34 points, or half a percent, at 7,354 after declining 0.8 percent on Friday.

The British pound eased ahead of the U.K. Chancellor's Autumn Statement on Thursday where he is expected to set out tax rises and spending cuts.

Miners Antofagasta and Glencore rose 1-2 percent as London copper prices hovered near a five-month high on China demand hopes.

John Wood Group, an engineering and consulting firm, plunged 5 percent after saying it has reached a settlement agreement with Enterprise Products Operating LLC on legacy lawsuit.

Oil & gas firm Shell was little changed after announcing a collaboration with Global Bioenergies for the development and testing of low carbon road fuels.

Indivior gained nearly 1 percent after it inked a deal to acquire Opiant for $20 per share or around $145 million in cash.

Informa, a publishing, business intelligence, and exhibitions company, jumped 5.2 percent after raising its full-year earnings guidance.

