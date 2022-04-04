Markets

FTSE 100 Edges Higher In Lackluster Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday despite renewed concerns about inflation and tighter monetary policies.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent at 7,551 after gaining 0.3 percent on Friday.

Wizz Air Holdings fell nearly 2 percent despite the airline reporting a substantial increase in passenger numbers in March.

easyJet lost 2.1 percent after announcing it has cancelled more than 200 flights over the weekend.

CareTech Holdings jumped 4.5 percent after global asset management firm DBAY Advisors made a 850 million pound ($1.12 billion) possible offer for the social care and education -services provider, trumping a proposal from Sheikh Holdings Group.

Oil & gas firm I3 Energy jumped nearly 12 percent after increasing its revenue forecast.

Insurer Aviva declined 1.6 percent after it has appointed Charlotte Jones as its new chief financial officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular