FTSE 100 Edges Higher In Choppy Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged higher in choppy trade on Friday, but were on track to post their second straight weekly declines on concerns about new coronavirus restrictions and worries about a prolonged recovery.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.15 percent at 5,832 after losing 1.3 percent the previous day amid some disappointment over the scaling back of support for business.

Travel-related stocks were falling again, with British Airways operator International Consolidated Airlines falling 5 percent, Ryanair Holdings losing 4.5 percent and easyJet declining 2.4 percent.

Wizz Air Holdings lost about 2 percent. The low-cost carrier said it now expects to operate 50 percent of capacity in October compared to last year.

Real estate investment trust Shaftesbury rallied 2.2 percent after issuing a trading update for the period 1 April 2020 to 24 September 2020.

Retailer Mothercare surged 26 percent after it reported a narrowed pretax loss for fiscal 2020.

In economic releases, the U.K. budget deficit widened to the highest on record in August due to lower income and government's coronavirus relief schemes.

Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks, increased by GBP 30.5 billion from last year to GBP 35.9 billion in August, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

U.K. consumer confidence improved in September despite fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections, survey data from the market research group Gfk revealed.

The consumer confidence index rose unexpectedly to -25 in September from -27 in August. The score was forecast to remain at -27.

