FTSE 100 Edges Higher In Choppy Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged higher in choppy trade on Friday, with hopes of more stimulus and a Covid-19 vaccine helping underpin sentiment as EU leaders prepare to hammer out details of a 750-billion-euro recovery fund.

Investors were also looking to quarterly earnings updates to gauge the pace of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark FTSE 100 edge up 9 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,259 after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Engineering group Renishaw surged 6 percent after lifting its annual revenue forecast.

Essentra, a provider of essential components and solutions, was marginally higher. The company announced its unit Essentra FZE Co. Ltd. has reached a public settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

HomeServe shares rose over 3 percent. The home emergency repairs and improvements business said it continues to expect to deliver a solid performance in fiscal 2021.

Travel-related stocks were losing ground. easyJet declined 2.7 percent, Carnival tumbled 4.5 percent and International Airlines Group dropped 2.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.