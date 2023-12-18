FTSE 100 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade; Vodafone Shares Surge Over 6%

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Monday as investors digested cautious comments from Fed and ECB officials on the rate outlook and looked ahead to the latest U.S. and U.K. inflation readings this week for further direction.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 26 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,603 after losing about 1 percent on Friday.

Vodafone jumped 6.4 percent after Iliad Group put forward a proposal to the company to merge their Italian businesses in a deal valuing Vodafone Italia at 10.45 billion euros ($11.38 billion).

Unilever fell about 1 percent after the consumer goods giant said it would sell Q-Tips maker Elida Beauty to Boston-based private equity firm Yellow Wood for an undisclosed amount.

Building materials business CRH was down 1 percent after it joined hands with the Barro Group to acquire Australian cement manufacturing company Adbri.

