FTSE 100 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

March 07, 2023 — 04:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of a testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

Meanwhile, a survey showed British houses prices unexpectedly jumped in February amid improvements in consumer confidence and the mortgage market.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,943 after declining 0.2 percent on Monday.

Baker and fast-food chain Greggs fell over 1 percent after warning of inflationary pressures.

John Wood Group jumped more than 16 percent. The engineering firm said it was considering rejecting the latest buyout proposal from private-equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Mining giant Rio Tinto rose half a percent after it agreed to pay a $15 million penalty to settle U.S. claims of bribery in Guinea.

Ashtead Group gained 3 percent after the equipment rental firm forecast annual results ahead of its own estimates.

