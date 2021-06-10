Markets

FTSE 100 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks bucked a weak regional trend to edge higher on Thursday ahead of upcoming U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting.

The G7 summit officially gets underway on Friday, with issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate and trade likely to top the agenda.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,098 after ending 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday.

Energy stocks fell as oil prices eased on data showing an increase in U.S. gasoline and diesel supplies. BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell both dropped around half a percent.

BT Group shares jumped 3.2 percent after U.S. firm Altice Group said it had taken a 12.1 percent stake worth about 2.2 billion pounds in the U.K.'s largest broadband and mobile operator.

Vehicle marketplace Auto Trader surged 6.7 percent. The company gave an upbeat outlook after a tough year.

In economic releases, U.K. house prices continued to increase in May driven by robust demand and shortfall of new instructions, survey results from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed.

The house price balance rose to 83 percent in May from 76 percent in April. This was the fourth successive month in which upward pressure on house price seemingly intensified.

A net 45 percent of respondents expect house prices to rise in the near-term, which was virtually unchanged from the net 47 percent in April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular