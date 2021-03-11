FTSE 100 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged up slightly on Thursday, with commodity-related shares surging after the U.S. Congress approved one of the largest economic stimulus measures in history. The landmark $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was passed by the House of Representatives, bringing the total spent on Covid relief to $5.5 trillion.

The benchmark FTSE 100 edged up 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,734 after closing marginally lower on Wednesday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose 2-3 percent, while oil & gas company BP Plc gained 0.7 percent and Royal Dutch Shell added half a percent.

Online trading platform IG Group Holdings soared 4.5 percent after reporting a significant rise in third-quarter revenue.

Supermarket group Morrisons was marginally lower after its annual profit halved.

Engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings rose over 1 percent despite widening its 2020 pretax loss.

