Markets

FTSE 100 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged up slightly on Thursday, with commodity-related shares surging after the U.S. Congress approved one of the largest economic stimulus measures in history. The landmark $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was passed by the House of Representatives, bringing the total spent on Covid relief to $5.5 trillion.

The benchmark FTSE 100 edged up 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,734 after closing marginally lower on Wednesday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose 2-3 percent, while oil & gas company BP Plc gained 0.7 percent and Royal Dutch Shell added half a percent.

Online trading platform IG Group Holdings soared 4.5 percent after reporting a significant rise in third-quarter revenue.

Supermarket group Morrisons was marginally lower after its annual profit halved.

Engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings rose over 1 percent despite widening its 2020 pretax loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular