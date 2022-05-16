FTSE 100 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks recovered from a weak start to trade higher in cautious trade.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7.431 after gaining 2.6 percent on Friday.

Power companies Drax and Centrica jumped 3-4 percent after regulator Ofgem proposed more frequent changes to the energy price cap.

Technical products company Diploma slumped 5.2 percent despite the company posting a rise in first-half pretax profit and revenue.

Vodafone Plc shares rallied 2.8 percent after United Arab Emirates-based telecoms company PJSC bought a 9.8 percent stake in the company for $4.4 billion.

Unilever declined 1.7 percent on concerns that its margins will face pressure due to inflation.

Experian Group shares fell 1.7 percent after the consumer-credit reporting agency agreed to acquire a 51 percent stake in Brazilian fintech company MOVA Sociedade de Empréstimo entre Pessoas S.A. for a cash consideration of 40 million Brazilian reais ($7.9 million).

