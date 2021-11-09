FTSE 100 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were marginally higher on Tuesday after an upbeat earnings outlook from Primark-owner AB Foods.

The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,309 after ending marginally lower the previous day.

Associated British Foods, which owns the Primark fashion chain, soared 6.4 percent after it reported higher profits for the fiscal year September 18 and announced a special dividend.

Banks traded mostly lower, with Lloyds Bank, Barclays and HSBC Holdings all declining around half a percent.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings jumped 5 percent after the luxury car maker announced that funding has been secured for small modular reactors.

Persimmon fell more than 2 percent. The housebuilder said it expects to deliver a 10 percent increase in new home legal completions in 2021.

