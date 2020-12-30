AZN

FTSE 100 edges higher as UK approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday after Britain approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, although surging COVID-19 cases in the country kept investors cautious.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%

Dec 30 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday after Britain approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, although surging COVID-19 cases in the country kept investors cautious.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.1% by 0803 GMT, struggling to break past a fresh 10-month high hit in the previous session.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L rose 1.6%, giving the biggest boost to the index, after the company said it is working with the government to begin vaccinations early next year.

The regulatory approval is a welcome boost for AstraZeneca and the Oxford team, which has been accused of lack of clarity about the results from late-stage trials.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, rose 0.1%. British lawmakers will vote on the UK-EU trade deal in parliament later in the day.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters