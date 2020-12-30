FTSE 100 edges higher as UK approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 30 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday after Britain approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, although surging COVID-19 cases in the country kept investors cautious.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.1% by 0803 GMT, struggling to break past a fresh 10-month high hit in the previous session.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L rose 1.6%, giving the biggest boost to the index, after the company said it is working with the government to begin vaccinations early next year.

The regulatory approval is a welcome boost for AstraZeneca and the Oxford team, which has been accused of lack of clarity about the results from late-stage trials.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, rose 0.1%. British lawmakers will vote on the UK-EU trade deal in parliament later in the day.

