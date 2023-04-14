Markets

FTSE 100 Edges Higher As Fed Worries Subside

April 14, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday and were set for a fourth weekly gain on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 17 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,861 after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.

William Hill owner 888 Holdings soared 18 percent after it reported a double-digit rise in its annual revenue and higher adjusted earnings.

Veterinary pharmaceuticals firm Dechra jumped 36 percent after confirming it is in talks with private equity group EQT for a possible offer in a 4.63 billion pound ($5.80 billion) all-cash deal.

Struggling fashion brand Superdry slumped 18 percent on equity dilution worries after announcing a potential equity raise of up to 20 percent backed by founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton.

YouGov rallied 2 percent after the online market research company appointed Steve Hatch as its next chief executive.

