FTSE 100 Edges Higher Amid Progress On US-China Trade Deal

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged higher on Tuesday after Washington and Beijing signaled progress on the first phase of their trade deal and U.S. biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. said it has concluded advanced exploratory talks to provide 80 million doses of its experimental coronavirus shot to the European Union.

The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 9 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,113 after rising 1.7 percent the previous day.

Industrial software provider Aveva Group surged 4 percent after it announced a deal to buy SoftBank-backed peer OSIsoft for an enterprise value of $5 billion.

Marine service provider James Fisher & Sons slumped 6.2 percent after reporting weak first-half results and cutting its interim dividend.

Furniture retailer DFS Furniture soared nearly 16 percent. The company said its performance over the last six weeks was significantly above its initial expectations.

