FTSE 100 Edges Higher Ahead Of BoE Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of England's decision on interest rates and QE, as well as updated economic forecasts tomorrow.

No change in the interest rate is expected, though some analysts expect the central bank to increase the QE up to 200 billion. Some expect such a decision at the June meeting.

Meanwhile, activity in the U.K. construction sector slumped to a record low in April, figures from IHS Markit showed.

The Markit/CIPS construction purchasing managers' index slid to 8.2 in April from 39.3 in March as Covid-19 forced a reduction in activity.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 27 points, or 0.46 percent, at 5,875 after rising 1.7 percent on Tuesday.

Ocado Group shares jumped 3 percent. The company said retail revenues surged by 40.4 percent over the past two months as shoppers flocked to its website during the coronavirus lockdown.

Direct Line Insurance Group surged 4.2 percent. The company reported higher gross written premiums in the first quarter.

Media company ITV climbed 5 percent. The company's total revenue fell seven percent in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic began to take its toll.

AstraZeneca advanced 1.3 percent after its heart-failure treatment Farxiga won U.S. approval.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.