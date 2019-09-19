FTSE 100 Edges Higher Ahead Of BoE Meeting

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday and the pound held steady after data showed U.K. retail sales fell in August, defying expectations of zero growth.

Monthly retail sales volumes dipped by 0.2 percent as shoppers bought less online than the month before when major sales promotions encouraged them to splash out, official figures showed. The year-on-year growth rate slowed to 2.7 percent from 3.3 percent.

Meanwhile, after the U.S. Federal Reserve sent mixed signals on further rate cuts, investors now await the Bank of England's policy decision later in the day for directional cues. The central bank is widely expected to stand pat on rates.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 23 points, or 0.32 percent, at 7,337 after declining 0.1 percent in the previous session.

Online trading platform IG Group jumped 7.5 percent after the company said its Chairman selection process is at advanced stage

Clothing retailer Next Plc tumbled 4 percent despite backing its full-year guidance.

Coca-Cola HBC, which bottles Coca-Cola products in Europe, rose over 1 percent after it agreed to acquire Italian water and sparkling beverages company, Lurisia in a deal worth 88 million euros ($97 million),

Charles Taylor shares jumped 37 percent after private equity house Lovell Minnick said it will take the British insurance services firm private in a £261m deal.

Instrumentation and controls company Spectris soared 4 percent as it agreed to divest BTG Group to privately held Voith GmbH & Co. KgaA for a total gross cash consideration of 319 million euros or 283 million pounds.

JD Sports Fashion lost 2.4 percent. The competition watchdog has warned that a takeover of Footasylum by the company could result in "a worse shopping experience for customers".

