News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Eases As Housing Data Disappoints

May 09, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Tuesday after data showed house prices in the country unexpectedly declined in April amid rising interest rates.

House prices decreased 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in April, in contrast to the 0.8 percent increase in March, Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax said Tuesday.

This was the first fall in four months. Prices were forecast to rise 0.2 percent. On a yearly basis, house prices gained only 0.1 percent following a 1.6 percent rise in March.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,765 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend. Purplebricks plunged more than 60 percent after the online estate agency said it doesn't expect to return cash generation in early fiscal 2024 as expected earlier.

Insurer Direct Line slumped 5.8 percent after a warning that an uptick in motoring claims will hit its earnings in 2023.

Sports fashion chain JD Sports jumped 2.6 percent after it proposed buying France's Groupe Courir for an enterprise value of 520 million euros ($572 million).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.