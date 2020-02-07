FTSE 100 eases after four-day rally; Burberry slips

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window) * FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 flat * Burberry warns of hit to demand from coronavirus * Hargreaves Lansdown slides to bottom of main index Feb 7 (Reuters) - London's main index fell on Friday as dealers locked in profits after four straight sessions of gains amid lingering worries over the coronavirus, and as luxury brand Burberry skidded after blaming the outbreak for hurting demand. The China-linked virus has killed more than 600 people so far, including a doctor who was among the first to sound an alarm over its outbreak. Authorities continue to implement containment measures. [nL4N2A6068] The FTSE 100 , which had risen 3% this week, gave up 0.2%. Investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown shed 4% after a discounted share sale by its co-founder and largest investor. Burberry slid 3% after it said the coronavirus outbreak was hurting luxury demand in key markets in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, and anticipated the situation would worsen over the coming weeks. [nL8N2A71KJ] The FTSE 250 was roughly flat in early deals. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;)) (( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report [.L] FTSE index: techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: Gilt futures: Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: [.N] Gilts report: [GB/] Euro bond report [GVD/EUR] Pan European stock report: [.EU] Tokyo stocks: [.T] HK stocks: [.HK] Sterling report: [GBP/] Dollar report: [USD/] * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers..................... )) Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.