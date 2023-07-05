FTSE 100 Drops On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks slipped into the red on Wednesday after a survey showed U.K. private sector continued to grow in June, but at the slowest pace since March.

Weak service sector data from China also kept investors nervous.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 36 points, or half a percent, at 7,483 after ending 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday.

Impellam Group soared 8 percent after the talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions company confirmed that it is in discussions with HeadFirst Global in relation to a possible offer by HeadFirst.

Keller Group jumped 11.6 percent. Ahead of its interim results for the half year ended June 30, the geotechnical specialist contractor said that trading has been strong in the first half and it expects a record performance during the period.

Building materials specialist SIG slumped 10 percent after warning on profits.

Investment bank Numis was little changed despite warning of lower deal volumes in a deteriorating market.

