News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Drops As Mining And Energy Stocks Drag On China Concerns

August 14, 2023 — 05:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Monday, with mining and energy stocks retreating on concerns about the health of Chinese economy.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,512 after losing 1.2 percent on Friday.

Miners Anglo American and Glencore both fell over 1 percent as the dollar firmed up on risk aversion amid concerns over China's embattled property sector.

Concerns mounted around Country Garden, a major property developer in China which is now on the brink of default.

China's new bank loans tumbled in July and other key credit gauges also weakened, deepening investor concerns about the health of the world's second largest economy.

Weaker oil prices sent energy stocks lower, with BP Plc and Shell both falling around 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.