FTSE 100 drops as Middle East tensions dent risk appetite

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 down 0.3%

U.S. kills Iranian major general, Iraqi militia commander

Investors pile into oil

Next ushers in bright start to Christmas trading updates

Jan 3 (Reuters) - London's main index fell on Friday as a U.S. air strike in Iraq stoked geopolitical tensions and drove investors away from risky assets, though oil stocks gained from a surge in crude prices.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE, which began the decade with solid gains, followed global peers into the red and was 0.4% lower after the air strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders. The FTSE 250 .FTMC shed 0.3% by 0803 GMT.

However, Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L advanced as oil prices shot up more than 3% on fears of a supply disruption.

Next NXT.L, the first major UK-listed retailer to update on performance over Christmas, added 1% after better-than-expected sales through the Christmas trading period helped it nudge its annual profit forecast higher.

Peers Marks & Spencer MKS.L and ASOS ASOS.L also rose 1% each.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.