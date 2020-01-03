FTSE 100 drops as Middle East tensions dent risk appetite

London's main index fell on Friday as a U.S. air strike in Iraq stoked geopolitical tensions and drove investors away from risky assets, though oil stocks gained from a surge in crude prices.

Jan 3 (Reuters) - London's main index fell on Friday as a U.S. air strike in Iraq stoked geopolitical tensions and drove investors away from risky assets, though oil stocks gained from a surge in crude prices.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE, which began the decade with solid gains, followed global peers into the red and was 0.4% lower after the air strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders. The FTSE 250 .FTMC shed 0.3% by 0803 GMT.

However, Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L advanced as oil prices shot up more than 3% on fears of a supply disruption.

Next NXT.L, the first major UK-listed retailer to update on performance over Christmas, added 1% after better-than-expected sales through the Christmas trading period helped it nudge its annual profit forecast higher.

Peers Marks & Spencer MKS.L and ASOS ASOS.L also rose 1% each.

