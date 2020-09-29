FTSE 100 Drops Ahead Of US Presidential Debate

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Tuesday, with coronavirus worries and Brexit-related news flow keeping underlying sentiment cautious.

The European Union and Britain have indicated that a post-Brexit deal was still some way off as negotiations recommenced over implementing their Withdrawal Agreement.

The U.S. presidential debate and developments on the latest U.S. stimulus measures also remained on investors' radar.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 46 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,882 after adding 1.5 percent in the previous session.

Travel-related stocks were declining as the global death toll from Covid-19 pandemic crossed 1 million.

British Airways owner IAG fell 2.4 percent, airline EasyJet declined 1.7 percent and engine maker Rolls-Royce tumbled 3.8 percent.

Plumbing parts distributor Ferguson soared 5.5 percent after restoring dividend.

High Street baker Greggs plunged 5.6 percent. The company has warned that trading will remain "below normal for the foreseeable future".

Cairn Energy declined 1.4 percent as it reported a loss before tax from continuing operations of $284.4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 compared to profit of $73.2 million, prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.