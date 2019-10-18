FTSE 100 Drifts Lower On Brexit Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Friday and the pound retreated as doubts swirled both about the merits of Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and about the likelihood of the deal getting through the British parliament.

Weak Chinese GDP data also weighed on markets ahead of the weekend. China's GDP grew 6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter after rising 6.2 percent in the second quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said. This was the slowest growth since early 1990s.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 10 points, or 0.14 percent, at 7,172 after rising 0.2 percent on Thursday.

Miners were broadly lower on concerns over weakening growth in the world's second largest economy.

Intercontinental Hotels lost 2.4 percent after its third-quarter Group RevPAR declined 0.8 percent, impacted by tougher trading conditions in the U.S. and China, and ongoing unrest in the Hong Kong SAR.

London Stock Exchange Group rose over 1 percent after it delivered a strong third-quarter performance.

