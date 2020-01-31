FTSE 100 Drifts Lower On Brexit Day

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell in cautious trade on Friday amid simmering fears over the coronavirus's spread from China and ahead of the U.K.'s departure from the European Union.

The British pound held firm after jumping on Thursday as the Bank of England confounded market expectations by not cutting interest rates.

After three and a half years of political turmoil, Britain officially ends its 40-year membership of the European Union at 11 pm today.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 29 points, or 0.40 percent, at 7,352 after losing 1.4 percent on Monday.

Aston Martin shares surged as much as 22 percent after a consortium led by billionaire Lawrence Stroll bought a 16.7 percent stake in the company for £182 million.

Senior Plc., a supplier to Boeing BA.N, recovered from an early plunge to trade flat after warning of lower aerospace revenue.

Financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown slumped 6.4 percent after new business growth slowed in the six months to end-December.

TalkTalk Telecom rose over 1 percent and soft drinks maker Britvic jumped more than 4 percent after unveiling their quarterly results.

Investec dropped 1.2 percent. The company said Ninety One plans to undertake an initial public offering with intention to float on the London Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

