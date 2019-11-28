FTSE 100 Drifts Lower As Pound Climbs

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday as the pound strengthened and U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation expressing U.S. support for Hong Kong protesters, prompting China to threaten retaliation.

The pound hit its highest level since May against the euro after YouGov released their much anticipated MRP polling model, suggesting that Boris Johnson was on course for a commanding win at the December 12 general election.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 38 points, or 0.51 percent, at 7,391 after rising 0.4 percent the previous day.

Virgin Money U.K. shares jumped 20 percent as investors cheered improved elements in the company's outlook.

Marine services provider James Fisher dropped 1.4 percent after the company said it expects full-year profit before tax to be modestly below board's expectations.

Grainger rallied 2.3 percent after it agreed to forward fund a 132-home PRS development in the Hallsville Quarter development at Canning Town, London for approximately 55.5 million pounds.

In economic releases, U.K. house prices increased 0.8 percent year-on-year in November, after rising 0.4 percent in October, data from the Nationwide Building Society showed.

Prices were forecast to rise only 0.2 percent. This was the fastest growth in seven months.

U.K. car manufacturing output dropped 4 percent year-on-year in October as the automotive sector counts the cost of uncertainty, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

